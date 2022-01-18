This is how many further coronavirus cases there have been in Crawley in the last 24 hours

A total of 27,760 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 18 (Tuesday), up from 27,598 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 24,681 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 23,103.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,890 over the period, to 15,399,300.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 225 people had died in the area by January 18 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 19,546 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 78,221 people had received both jabs by January 17 (Monday) – 74% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.