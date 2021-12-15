This is how many new Covid cases there were in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex in the last recorded week

These figures were taken ro the week ending December 9.

Crawley

In Crawley, there were 741 new cases, which means the rate of new cases per 100,000 population was 658.8 - which ranks the town 61st in England (1 = highest rate). The previous week saw 847 cases, which means there was a 12.51% drop from week ending December 2, to week ending December 9.

Coronavirus update

Mid Sussex

In Mid Sussex, there were 1029 new cases, which means the rate of new cases per 100,000 population was 676.3 - which ranks the area 43rd in England (1 = highest rate). The previous week saw 1243 cases, which means there was a 17.22% drop from week ending December 2, to week ending December 9.

Horsham