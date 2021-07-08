This is how many people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine

NHS data shows 53,222 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 61% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 51,296 were aged 25 and over – 66% of the age group.

73,563 people in Crawley have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 84% of those aged 16 and over.

It means 1,926 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Crawley.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Pound Hill, with 70.3% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Maidenbower East & Worth, 68.4%

3) Maidenbower West & Furnace Green, 66%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Manor Royal & Northgate, 52.8%

2) Broadfield East, 54.7%

3) Langley Green & Gatwick Airport, 54.9%

Across England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 27.3 million people aged 25 and over – 69% of the age group.