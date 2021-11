The Government is soon to announce its decision on whether to make vaccines mandatory for frontline NHS staff, though several leading health bodies have cautioned against doing so.

NHS England figures published for the first time show that of the 1,191 health care workers at Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, 1,136 (95.4 per cent) had been given their first dose of the vaccine by the end of September.

Though this is above the average for NHS trusts across England, it means 55 workers are still unvaccinated.

Figures show that dozens of health care workers at Queen Victoria Hospital Trust are yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: RADAR.

The figures also show 1,115 (93.6 per cent) had received both doses at Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Nicky Reeves, interim Director of Nursing and Quality at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “We encourage all staff to have their covid vaccines and are above the national average in terms of vaccinated staff.

“Last month we provided booster vaccines to staff and continue to support new starters and those who are yet to have their full set of vaccines to do so through the national system.

“We are awaiting national guidance on whether vaccines will be mandatory.

“When possible we have supported staff to work from home if they have been required to isolate by Track and Trace.

“Patient care and minimising the risk of covid onsite will always be our priority.”

Across England, 110,000 healthcare workers have not had a vaccine.

Around 92.4 per cent of staff have had at least one dose, and 89 per cent both, though rates vary significantly at NHS Trusts across the country.

Just 84.2 per cent of workers at Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust have had at least one jab, compared to 97.1 per cent at Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.

A government consultation on whether to make vaccines mandatory for health workers closes on October 22. It also questions whether flu vaccines should be a requirement.

The Royal College of GPs strongly urged all health and care professionals to be vaccinated, saying it will help protect them, their colleagues and their patients from contracting Covid-19.

However, Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, added: “Whilst we understand the desire of some people to make vaccination mandatory, we don’t agree with it as informed and educated choices about health interventions would be more beneficial long-term than enforcing them, which risks leading to resentment and mistrust.

“There are also workforce implications to consider at a time when we need as many people as possible working in general practice and across the health and care sectors delivering essential patient care and services.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “Where uptake needs to increase, leaders are working with their teams ensuring they are fully supported.

“Making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for frontline workers could have its advantages in the NHS but the Government needs to carry out a full risk assessment including timeframes to ensure there was no adverse impact on staff retention and recruitment at a time when the NHS is facing significant demand for its services.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “We continue to encourage the small minority of NHS staff who have not yet been jabbed to consider getting vaccinated to protect both themselves and patients.”

Separate figures from NHS Digital show staff have taken 7.7 million sick days since the start of the pandemic because of coronavirus.

At Queen Victoria Hospital Trust the equivalent of 12,263 full-time staff days were lost due to sickness between March 2020 and May this year.