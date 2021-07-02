Three in five people in Crawley fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures reveal

NHS data shows 51,548 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 59% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 49,658 were aged 25 and over – 64% of the age group.

It means 1,890 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 71,986 people in Crawley have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 82% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Crawley.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Pound Hill, with 66.5% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Maidenbower East and Worth, 66.3%

3) Maidenbower West and Furnace Green, 64.8%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Manor Royal and Northgate, 51.1%

2) Langley Green and Gatwick Airport, 53.1%

3) Broadfield East, 53.1%

Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67% of the age group.