On Wednesday (08 December) the Government announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, with Covid vaccine passports now becoming mandatory at all large events.

People will have to provide their NHS Covid Pass providing full vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Crawley an estimated 9,645 had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new rule will come into effect on Wednesday December 15.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Crawley with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. Broadfield East In Broadfield East 1,432 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 19.5% of the over-12 population.

2. Manor Royal and Northgate In Manor Royal and Northgate 1,180 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 12.4% of the over-12 population.

3. Broadfield West In Broadfield West 1,001 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 15.3% of the over-12 population.

4. Langley Green and Gatwick In Langley Green and Gatwick 872 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 12.3% of the over-12 population.