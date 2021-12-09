In Crawley an estimated 9,645 had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Vaccine passports: The neighbourhoods in Crawley with the fewest people jabbed

Thousands of people in Crawley are still not vaccinated and look set to be excluded from nightclubs, concerts and sports venues when new Covid rules come into effect next week.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:02 pm

On Wednesday (08 December) the Government announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, with Covid vaccine passports now becoming mandatory at all large events.

People will have to provide their NHS Covid Pass providing full vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Crawley an estimated 9,645 had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new rule will come into effect on Wednesday December 15.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Crawley with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. Broadfield East

In Broadfield East 1,432 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 19.5% of the over-12 population.

2. Manor Royal and Northgate

In Manor Royal and Northgate 1,180 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 12.4% of the over-12 population.

3. Broadfield West

In Broadfield West 1,001 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 15.3% of the over-12 population.

4. Langley Green and Gatwick

In Langley Green and Gatwick 872 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 12.3% of the over-12 population.

