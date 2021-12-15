Parliament passed measures to introduce Covid passes on Tuesday (December 14), despite a large Tory rebellion.

From today (December 15), people in England will have to provide an NHS Covid Pass proving their vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

But with lateral flow tests unavailable for home delivery on the Government website at various points in the past week, those who have not been vaccinated could find it difficult to obtain a pass.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Crawley an estimated 29,379 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 55,534 still not fully protected against Omicron.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Crawley with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Crawley.

