Covid booster jabs in Haywards Heath and Crawley ‘likely’ this autumn

The GP Federation said the life-saving vaccinations will continue at Clair Hall in Haywards Heath, Saxonbrook Surgery in Maidenbower and the Hindu Temple in Ifield, and said it did not have a specific end date yet.

An ABC spokesperson said: “We have received the guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation about the groups they recommend for the COVID-19 vaccination booster this autumn.”

“We are awaiting the details of how the vaccination can be offered but we are getting prepared so we are able to offer our communities these boosters and the flu vaccine as soon as possible,” they said.

ABC is getting ready to administer ‘likely booster jabs’ against Covid in Haywards Heath and Crawley. Picture: Mike Anton.

The ABC spokesperson went on: “Mid Sussex District Council have been fully supportive of our use of Clair Hall for the likely booster jabs in the autumn and we will also continue to offer vaccinations from Saxonbrook Surgery in Maidenbower and the Hindu Temple in Ifield.”

ABC is now hosting walk-in clinics for both first and second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.