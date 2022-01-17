Kreena Dhiman was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 33 and underwent intensive treatment, then she suffered acute heart failure aged 36 and almost lost her life.

As a result of her illness, she was left infertile. But through treatment, Mrs Dhiman became a Mum for the first time in 2018 with the help of IVF and surrogacy.

Kreena Dhiman who has been nominated for an award.

In 2020 amidst the pandemic, she became a Mum again. This time to triplets. Born through donor conception, IVF and surrogacy.

Mrs Dhiman's determination has bagged her a nomination for a prestigious Glow Mama award in the category of Most Inspiring Mama.

The GLOMAMA Awards are the world's first people’s choice awards celebrating the achievements of mothers on social media.

In reaction to the award, Mrs Dhiman said: “I'm a huge advocate for normalising conversations around alternate routes to Motherhood.

“I want to inspire women facing infertility so that they know Motherhood can still be achieved.

“I keep my page very real and openly share the difficulties that Mothering three tiny humans brings. I also share how cultural stigmas need to be broken down amongst the South Asian community.

“The nomination for this award is very touching as it comes from the general public, and winners will be picked based on public votes.”