Children at Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Primary School participated in a fun run to raise money for Sport Relief.

Pupils and teachers ran laps of the school’s track on Friday (March 13) to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Those participating were sponsored per lap.

PE teacher Mrs Westgate led the children around the track encouraging them to pace themselves as they went around.

The children were encouraged by parents who came along to cheer their children on.