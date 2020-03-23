Crawley support network to help most vulnerable during Coronavirus pandemic

A support network aimed at helping people most vulnerable to the coronavirus is being set up by Crawley Borough Council.

Leader Peter Lamb has called for groups and individuals to step up and volunteer their services to the network, which is due to go live this week.

Mr Lamb said: “It has been fantastic to see how local community, charity and religious organisations have all stepped up to help support their fellow residents, and we are asking that these groups and individuals continue to play this vital role by signing-up to the council’s supply network.

“Where groups do not currently exist we will be looking for volunteers to help council workers to ensure that provision is in place and the government will be beginning a nation-wide recruitment drive in the next few days.”

Mr Lamb said the council was in the process of planning and delivering ‘the biggest response to a civil emergency in the history of the New Town.’

The government has called on all councils to ensure food, medicine and sanitary goods are available to vulnerable adults and others who need to self-isolate.

Mr Lamb said: “In order for this to be made possible, we are acquiring data held by a range of public sector organisations which identifies those individuals designated as being high risk and entering into a government-led supply chain to secure access to the goods necessary to make up parcels of food and other items.

“It’s an enormous logistical task and a huge amount of ground has been covered since we were allocated the task earlier in the week.”

Anyone who would like to offer their help is asked to email Mr Lamb at peter.lamb@crawley.gov.uk

The same applies to those in need of support.

A range of advice relating to Covid-19 can be found on the council’s website www.crawley.gov.uk, including how to sign up to the council coronavirus updates.

Mr Lamb confirmed the council was now operating on an emergency footing, closing all facilities except the Town Hall – though people are asked not to go there unless it is an emergency.

All council officers are being re-tasked to focus solely on essential services and crisis response.

Mr Lamb said: “I know that many people are suffering severe financial hardship as a result of this crisis and we are looking into what support can be offered locally.

“Could I encourage everyone affected to see if they are entitled to any government support by visiting www.entitledto.co.uk/help/Coronavirus_help.

“If you qualify, it is really important that you register for Universal Credit as soon as possible, as other forms of support can often only be accessed if you do register and it could take a long time before you receive the first payment.”

For the duration of the crisis, Mr Lamb will hold a weekly question and answer sessions online. Details will follow in due course.