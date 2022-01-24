Located in K2 leisure centre, Crawley Wellbeing is funded by Public Health England and is available to anyone who lives and works in Crawley.

They offer a wide range of support, courses and signposting to enable people to make their own lifestyle changes for a healthy and happy future.

The team at Crawley Wellbeing

The services they offer are:

Weight Management Support

This can be in the form of one to one advice on nutrition, using the body composition scales to get a fuller picture which gives readings such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, hydration and BMI.

From here the results will be discussed with you by one of Crawley Wellbeing’s trained advisors and then further support can be offered via more 1-2-1 sessions, enrolment into their 12 week Weight Off Workshop (WOW) or referral to more in-depth support.

Smoking Cessation

Crawley Wellbeing can help people quit smoking. These sessions are ideally conducted face to face but they can take place virtually or over the phone. They conduct an assessment and provide the correct Nicotine Replacement Therapy and support you through your quit attempt.

Crawley Wellbeing have two trained Alcohol Advisors who can help support you in getting your drinking under control.

Emotional Support

Crawley Wellbeing can lend an ear to support and give advice with some simple techniques, or enrol you on to one of their Anxiety Management, Stress Management or Mindfulness courses.

Physical Activity

Crawley Wellbeing can advise on basic tips to help get you moving. You can join one of their health walks or check out the group’s Facebook page for some helpful videos to start you on your way.

Falls Prevention

If you or know someone you know might be at risk of falling, Crawley Wellbeing run a comprehensive falls prevention class aimed at keeping people on their feet.

Crawley Wellbeing also come and visit workplaces offering the majority of our services on site and can also deliver talks and presentations virtually on almost any wellbeing topic.

Testimonial from one of their clients said:“A big thank you to Julie & the team at Crawley Wellbeing (K2).

“After struggling for many years by myself including the lockdown year, to quit smoking I began googling around my local area for support. I found it very hard to quit by myself and I came to Crawley Well-being in K2 Leisure centre.

“The team was welcoming, friendly and so supportive.

“Their team helped me with understanding why I smoked, what my goals going forward were and discussing replacing my smoking/vaping with NRTs (nicotine replacement therapy).

“Lo and behold, the help they provided coupled with the courage necessary to go from Step 3 NRT to Step 1 NRT completely improved my breathing, mood, sense of calm and serenity. I got myself back!

“A huge thank you to Julie and the team at Crawley Well-being, I would highly recommend them to all the smokers of Sussex, we all deserve a happier life. Good luck!”