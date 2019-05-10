Crawley woman who died in hospital died accidentally, inquest finds

A Crawley woman who died in hospital did not intend to take her own life, an inquest has found.

Callaise Buckham had a lengthy history of mental health problems. self-harm and had been sectioned on several occasions.

The former Haywards Heath student died on November 6, 2018 at Crawley Hospital.

An inquest into her death was held at Centenary House in Crawley on Tuesday.

Please see contact information for Samaritans at the end of this story. They can help.

Coroner’s officer Amy Lelliot said: “Callaise Buckham was one of three children who were born and grew up in Crawley with their mother.

“She started to self-harm.”

She attended college in Haywards Heath to study childcare, the inquest heard, and got good grades but in her second year she started to self-harm again, the inquest heard.

“Between the ages of 17 and 25 years Callaise overdosed on tablets on a number of occasions, probably in excess of 100 times.

“Callaise’s body suffered physically because of the overdoses. She suffered seizures.”

Her mum Cary Buckham told the inquest about the loss being felt by her family.

She said: “She was a very generous person.

“She was generous with her time and her energy. She was just lovely.”

On November 6, Callaise presented herself to staff at Crawley Hospital and informed them that she had taken an overdose of sleeping tablets, the inquest heard.

Assistant coroner Joanne Andrews said: “I am not satisfied that Callaise intended on taking her life that day.”

She returned a conclusion of accidental death.

You can contact Samaritans 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org. They can help.