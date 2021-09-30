The Horley Health Hub, which is situated in a previously unused building in the centre of the town, is also home to the Healthy Horley Primary Care Network and the team behind the Growing Health Together initiative.

Since moving in last month, all three organisations have worked closely to make a real difference to their surroundings.

A community garden has been established with the help of a raft of volunteers who have rolled up their sleeves and tackled the overgrown space situated in the grounds of the office.

GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care (ABC) has opened the doors to its new headquarters in Horley

Local business, Mitchells, donated tools to make the job a little easier.

The garden makeover, which is an ongoing project, forms part of the Growing Health Together initiative which encourages collaborative working between organisations and people living in communities across East Surrey, in order to create environments for everyone’s health and wellbeing to flourish.

Katherine Saunders, Alliance for Better Care, CEO said: “We’re so pleased to be settled in our dedicated space and share it with such valued colleagues from Healthy Horley PCN and Growing Health Together.

"It has been great to see the transformation of the outdoor space and the truly collaborative effort is one that we are extremely proud of.”