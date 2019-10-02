Haywards Heath taxis now carry life-saving kits

A Haywards Heath taxi firm has become one of the only ones in the UK to introduce defibrillators into its cabs.

Raf Baccar, boss of EEZEE Taxis, said: “I wanted to do my own thing and give exceptional service in the way I wanted to run a taxi company – a friendly, family and professional service.

Raf is shown how to use a defibrillator by Simon Francis

“I also think this life-saving equipment gives people even more confidence.”

Defibrillators were introduced into the cabs on Friday, September 20, when Raf and his drivers were given full training from Horsham-based first responder Simon Francis.

Raf described how they had both phone advice and on-site training when they were taken through the entire process of using the defibrillators.

He explained: “We hope by giving back something into the community it might help someone in desperate need in a life-threatening situation.

“We truly hope we never have to use these defibrillators but should we every be called upon we might be able to save someone’s life.

“We can respond quickly if we are ever needed. I just can’t believe the amount of support we are getting. Our business is growing day by day.”

There have been many occasions when lives have been saved by prompt use of a defibrillator in a public place.

The equipment simply needs to be turned on and it then gives clear instructions as to how it should be used.

EEZEE Taxis was set up this March by Raf but he has been in the professional taxi service for about 14 years.

The firm provides a taxi and executive cab service throughout the whole of Sussex. It also offers transport for eight, six or four passengers at a time and its work varies from weddings to transporting business executives.