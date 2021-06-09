Meridian Hall vaccination centre closes in East Grinstead as all clinics move to Clair Hall in Haywards Heath

The vaccination team had a small celebration for staff and volunteers to thank them for helping the site become successful.

The Meridian Hall team has administered more than 28,500 vaccination doses since the site opened in January.

It has been managed by local GP federation Alliance for Better Care in partnership with East Grinstead Town Council.

Site co-ordinators Margaret Cooney and Rob Bannerman. Picture: Alliance for Better Care

“We’re so grateful to have been able to use this well-loved community venue for our vaccination programme,” said Katherine Saunders, CEO, Alliance for Better Care.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the local community and the volunteers, particularly East Grinstead Lions,” she added.

But Katherine said it is now time for the hall the reopen to the community because it has existing bookings in June and beyond, which the council has to honour.

“We wish everyone well in getting back up and running again and we would like to thank the council and all our staff and volunteers who have each contributed to the success of the local vaccination programme,” said Katherine.

Katherine Saunders at Meridian Hall, East Grinstead. Picture: Alliance for Better Care

Clair Hall in Haywards Heath will now host all Alliance for Better Care’s vaccination clinics for Mid Sussex and ABC is confident it can take on the task.

“We have an experienced team and more than enough capacity at Clair Hall to increase the number of clinics run,” said an ABC spokesperson.

“Clair Hall is ABC’s largest vaccination site and has already administered more than 85,000 doses.”

ABC practices are now inviting patients aged 24-plus for their first vaccinations, while continuing second dose clinics.

Clair Hall has been a vaccination site since December and ABC said the team have created a ‘highly efficient environment’ for vaccinations with the capacity to add more clinics.

The spokesperson said the size of Clair Hall means ABC can run two separate rooms to deliver different vaccines and that Meridian Hall staff are taking shifts at Clair Hall.

“We continue to work hard to deliver a safe and effective vaccination programme and have already administered more than 290,000 doses across Crawley, East Surrey and Mid-Sussex since December,” said the spokesperson.

“We are extremely grateful to all the staff and volunteers at Meridian Hall, and now look forward to expanding our services at Clair Hall.”