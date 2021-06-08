Meridian Hall vaccination centre hosts final clinic in East Grinstead

The vaccination team had a small celebration for staff and volunteers to thank them for helping the site become successful.

The Meridian Hall team has administered more than 28,500 vaccination doses since the site opened in January.

It has been managed by local GP Federation Alliance for Better Care in partnership with East Grinstead Town Council.

Site co-ordinators Margaret Cooney and Rob Bannerman. Picture: Alliance for Better Care

“We’re so grateful to have been able to use this well-loved community venue for our vaccination programme,” said Katherine Saunders, CEO, Alliance for Better Care.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the local community and the volunteers, particularly East Grinstead Lions,” she added.

But Katherine said it is now time for the hall the reopen to the community because it has existing bookings in June and beyond, which the council has to honour.

“We wish everyone well in getting back up and running again and we would like to thank the council and all our staff and volunteers who have each contributed to the success of the local vaccination programme,” said Katherine.

Katherine Saunders at Meridian Hall, East Grinstead. Picture: Alliance for Better Care

Clair Hall vaccination site in Haywards Heath will now host Alliance for Better Care’s vaccination clinics for Mid Sussex.

The Haywards Heath site continues to invite patients for both first and second jabs.