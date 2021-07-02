New abortion clinic opens in Crawley

The treatment centre at Gossops Green Medical Centre in Hurst Close will offer early medical abortion.

It is being run by MSI Reproductive Choices, formerly known as Marie Stopes International, which was awarded the contract for sexual health and abortion care in Sussex following a procurement process.

The organisation is also setting up three other clinics in the county. The Brighton clinic will offer early medical abortion and surgical abortion, while the Hastings and Bognor Regis clinic will both offer early medical abortion.

A new abortion clinic has opened in Crawley this month

These are:

– The Brighton District Treatment Centre at 175 Preston Road, Brighton.

– The Hastings Community Treatment Centre at the Station Plaza Health Centre in Station Approach, Hastings.

– The Bognor Regis Community Treatment Centre at the Bognor Health Centre in West Street, Bognor Regis.

Richard Bentley, MSI Reproductive Choices’ UK managing director, said: “We are proud to be expanding choice, improving quality, and reducing waiting times, for anyone in Sussex in need of abortion care.

“Our new clinics and telemedicine service will provide timely, compassionate abortion care and advice, with advisers available over the phone or online.”

The four clinics commissioned by NHS Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), will offer face to face appointments, while MSI’s award-winning telemedicine service will enable eligible patients to receive consultations over the phone or video call and be supported to have care at home.

The 24/7 helpline One Call provides advice and consultations, with same day appointments available.

An online chat service allows patients to consult quickly, confidentially and safely without the need to ring.

Unlimited counselling with independent counsellors registered with the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy is also available.

People will also be able to access a full range of contraception methods through the services, as well as STI screening for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and HIV.