Dr Peter Carter, who was chief executive officer of the nursing union from 2007 to 2015, will take over the QVH role in October after the retirement of current chair Beryl Hobson.

“Peter has a track record of successfully leading complex organisations through times of change,” said Sussex ICS independent chair Bob Alexander.

He said Peter was good at ensuring ‘effective staff engagement and governance’ as well as ‘strong engagement with service users’.

Dr Peter Carter has been appointed as chair of Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Queen Victoria Hospital.

“His experience will be a big asset in leading the board and the organisation through what will be an important period, ensuring the high-quality services the trust provides can continue on a sustainable basis in the future,” Bob added.

Beryl Hobson has been at QVH for seven years and reached the end of her two terms as chair in March this year.

But she agreed to the governors’ request to extend her term of office for a few months, providing continuity while QVH discussed a possible merger with University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

“Under Beryl Hobson’s leadership QVH has played a crucial role in ensuring our populations receive high quality care,” said Bob Alexander, thanking Beryl for her time at the trust.

“Beryl has also made a big contribution to the strengthening of system working over the years and was chair of the system-wide Chair’s Forum,” he added.

Before working at the RCN, Dr Peter Carter spent 12 years as CEO of the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust.

He is a registered mental health and general nurse and a graduate of the Institute of Personnel and Development.

He also has a Masters Degree and PhD from the University of Birmingham and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing.

Dr Carter is an Hon fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners and an Ad Eundem of the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland.

He was awarded the inaugural Presidents medal of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in 2011 and was awarded the OBE by Her Majesty The Queen in 2006 for his service to the NHS.