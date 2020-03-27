Request is submitted for extra temporary morgue space in Sussex

A request has been submitted for extra temporary morgue space in Sussex.

The Sussex Local Resilience Forum, which West Sussex County Council is a part of, has asked the Government for ‘extra temporary mortuary provision’, according to a county council spokeswoman.

She said: “The Covid-19 virus is causing a rise in the number of deaths across the country and West Sussex will be no exception.

“The Government has asked all Resilience Forums to make sure they have the right facilities to cope with this increase.”

The forum is co-ordinating the county’s response to coronavirus.

If the request is agreed ‘suitable sites’ will be identified across the county, the spokeswoman added.