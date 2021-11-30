This is why Boots Pharmacy is closing in Crawley

The Crawley Observer was told that residents had received text messages saying that Boots Pharmacy at Crawley County Oak was closing down.

The text message said: "We have been informed that Boots Pharmacy at Crawley County Oak is closing down. If this is your nominated pharmacy where you receive your prescriptions.

"Please can you let us know your new nominated pharmacy by responding with the name to 07800000199."

Boots have announced that one of their Crawley pharmacies will be closing in the New Year. Picture courtesy of Google

A spokesperson from Boots said: "At Boots, we aim to serve our patients however and wherever they need us, both in stores and online.

"We continually review our pharmacy network to ensure that we balance our commitment to offer provision where it is most needed with our need to adapt to a changing market environment.

"Sometimes this means opening new pharmacies and sometimes it means taking a decision to close some.

"In the coming months pharmacy provision in 22 stores will close as part of this ongoing review, though the stores these pharmacies are in will remain open. One of the pharmacies affected is at our Crawley County Oak store, which will close on January 9 2022.