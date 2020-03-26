Three Bridges great-grandmother thanks young neighbours for ‘lovely’ letter offering support during isolation

A Three Bridges woman has praised her two young neighbours after they reached out to offer her support while she isolates during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sheila Williams, 85, received a handwritten letter through her door offering her food, drink, and support.

It had been written by two sisters, Anaya and Amber Patel, aged 15 and 12, who live a few houses down from Mrs Williams.

The letter, which was received on Sunday, read: “Hope you are well and healthy. We wrote this letter just to ask if you need anything. “You can rely on us. Please don’t feel you are a burden to us because you are not.”

The children took the initiative to write the letter to Mrs Williams, checking with their mother before posting it to their neighbour.

Mrs Williams, who has two sons, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, said: “How happy I was to receive it.” “I had to read it twice because it didn’t sink in. “I recently became widowed and it has been a tough year.

“Receiving this letter made me weepy – it is lovely to see the younger generation taking care of older people.

“Such a lovely letter. Everyone I’ve shown it to has said ‘I feel choked’!

“I feel very, very happy each time I read this letter.”

Mrs Williams and the Patels are residents in the Tinsley Lane area in Three Bridges.