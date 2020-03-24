Tips to keep fit during the UK coronavirus lockdown

The UK is currently in lockdown with the aim of slowing down the spread of Covid-19.

With the population being told to stay at home, it is more important than ever to look after your physical and mental health.

One of Ben's family workouts

As part of the government’s guidelines we have been told that one of the reasons we are allowed to leave our homes is to undertake ‘one form of exercise a day - for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household’.

So what can you do to keep active and make the most of the time you have outdoors.

Ben Hulme is a personal trainer based in Crawley Down.

He usually runs boot camps at Tulleys Farm but in the last few days has moved what he does online.

“I have live boot camps and my app TheBootCamper is a community driven app helping our members to stay focused and positive during this time,” says Ben,

“It’s not just about working out we cover nutrition and mental health and support each other as much as we can.”

The app is free for seven days then £9.99 a month with no contract.

A dad of two girls Ben knows the importance of keeping you and your family fit and has set up a free group for families on Facebook.

Ben recommends getting outside and doing a HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout.

“Get out in the fresh air either in your garden or safely in a park subject to the government guidelines respecting the social distancing regulations,” he explains.

“Of course this can be done in your living room or anywhere at home even without kit. A library of HIIT workouts can be found on my app which can be played from your phone at anytime.

“A walk would be good but to get your heart rate as a LISS (low intensity steady state) cardio option but it takes time to burn enough calories so a sprint/walk combo in a LIT (lactate interval training) style would work well so a 30 second sprint one minute walk repeated would be highly effective.”

There is also the chance to do online boot camps for this week and next few weeks through the Gym Catch app. It’s £5 per session.

The classes can be booked through theBootCamper.com.

These will take place on Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 10am for a family friendly boot camp and the same on Sundays at 10am.

But how does it work?

“We will be doing the same structure as the boot camps at Tulleys,” he explains.

“I’ll be there with my stop watch and my music!! Same playlists and same epic vibe.

“Like I always say... ‘we adapt to any environment were in’ - so in this case we’re adapting to our new environment and going online.”

