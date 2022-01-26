Princess Diana visited Crawley in 1988
Princess Diana visited Crawley in 1988

16 photos from Crawley's past including Princess Diana visiting St Catherine's Hospice in 1988

Crawley turns 75 this year - and to celebrate we have unearthed some photos from the town's past.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:59 pm

These 16 photos include Princess Diana visiting St Catherine's Hospice in September 1988.

But can you help identify or give context to the rest of the pictures?

We would also love to hear your stories and see your pictures of Crawley from years gone.

Please email us at [email protected] or message us on our Facebook page.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Crawley school wins Rolls-Royce schools prize for science & technology | 16,000 homes in Crawley and Horley to benefit from £37.5 million investment by Openreach | Circles Network UK enjoy day out at Crawley Town after being nominated for club's Gratitude Scheme

1.

Crawley Town Prize Band in 1906

Photo Sales

2.

Former MP Laura Moffat in 1990 - do you recognise anyone else in the picture?

Photo Sales

3.

Princess Diana visited St Catherine's Hospice in 1988

Photo Sales

4.

A barbershop quartet. Do you know anyone in the picture or what year it would have been taken?

Photo Sales
CrawleyCrawley TownFacebookRolls-Royce
Next Page
Page 1 of 4