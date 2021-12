We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows in the Crawley Observer and on this website.

But while we wait for this, here are pictures of various schools’ nativities from 14 years ago.

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?

SEE ALSO

1. Obby Nativity Horley Infahts Sch MAYOAK0003590324 Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

2. Obby Nativity Horley Infahts Sch MAYOAK0003590303 Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

3. Obby Nativity Horley Infahts Sch MAYOAK0003590335 Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

4. Obby Nativity Horley Infahts Sch MAYOAK0003590347 Photo: Crawley Photo Sales