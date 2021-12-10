Because of Covid, some schools are not able to have audiences but many childrenw ill still be dressing up for a staple of our Christmas traditions.
We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows in the Crawley Observer and on this website.
But while we wait for this, here are pictures of various schools’ nativities from 14 years ago including Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Southgate Primary and Meath Green Infants.
Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?
21 pictures of Nativity plays in Crawley schools from 2007 - including Meath Green, Manorfield, St Margarets and Southgate Primary
23 pictures of Nativity plays in Crawley schools from 2007 - including Desmond Anderson, Horley Infants, Seymour and Waterfield
