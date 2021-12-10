Obby Nativity Squirrels Pre-School "the Donkeys Frist Christmas" MAYOAK0003594290
Everybody loves a nativity play at Christmas time.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 10th December 2021, 2:37 pm

Because of Covid, some schools are not able to have audiences but many childrenw ill still be dressing up for a staple of our Christmas traditions.

We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows in the Crawley Observer and on this website.

But while we wait for this, here are pictures of various schools’ nativities from 14 years ago including Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Southgate Primary and Meath Green Infants.

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?

1.

Obby nativity Three Bridges Infant MAYOAK0003594609

2.

Obby nativity Three Bridges Infant MAYOAK0003594590

3.

Obby Nativity Manorfield Sch horley MAYOAK0003593025

4.

Obby Nativity Bewbush Prim Sch MAYOAK0003593492

