Obby New Starters 08 St Margarets School Buttercup Class
25 photos of Crawley and Horley school new starters from 2008 - including Pound Hill, Horley Infants, Langshott and Langley Green Primary

We are nearly at the end of the end the summer holidays and lots of children will be looking forward to starting their schooling life.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:30 pm

A whole new host of new starters will join primary and infant schools in town and to celebrate we have gone back through our archives and found new starter pictures from 13 years ago.

1.

Obby New Starters 08 Northgate Prim. School Cherry Class Mrs Lisa Gill T/A Julia Varley Teacher Mrs Nicky Lee T/A

2.

Obby New Starters 08 Langshott School Horley Emerald Class

3.

Obby New Starters 08 Langshott School Horley Sapphire Class

4.

Obby 24/9 New Starters Oaks School Squirrel class Mrs Lisa Burt T/A Mrs Lynne Poole T/A Miss Katie Taylor Teacher

