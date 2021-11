The photos, which we are sharing courtesy of Swan Walk, document the major development which turned the open air streets and square into the mall we know today.

The project also saw the installation of the much loved swan mosaic and sculpture.

If you'd like to share you memories and old photos of Horsham and its surrounding villages we'd love to receive them. Please email us at [email protected]

1. The roof structure being put in place at Swan Walk in 1989 Photo: Swan Walk Photo Sales

2. Work underway at Swan Walk in 1989 Photo: Swan Walk Photo Sales

3. WHSmith has been a long standing feature in the town centre long before the square was covered over Photo: Swan Walk Photo Sales

4. An aerial view of the new glazed roof in place in Horsham's shopping centre in 1989 Photo: Swan Walk Photo Sales