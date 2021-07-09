Local band JAG made an appearance on the Friday, following their qualification to the Live and Unsigned final in London at the O2. Saturday’s highlights included an 11-piece tribute to Phil Collins and a surprise appearance from The Greatest, a Take That tribute band. Millennium Robbie, Matthew Holbrook, took to the stage and, after singing four of Robbie’s biggest tunes, was joined by The Greatest.

The 10-hour, two-day music festival ended with the vocal talents of Melissa Totten, who for more than 20 years had toured the globe as a look and sound-a-like to Madonna.

David Cunningham, Splash FM group operations director at the time, said: “The crowd reaction to the five-piece Take That tribute was fantastic! In fact, the best we’d seen in a long time. The feedback we’ve had has been absolutely terrific. Thanks to everyone who came and the many companies and individuals who helped bring it together.”

