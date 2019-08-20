Takeaways

9 of the best takeaways in Crawley according to Just Eat user ratings

If you’re in the mood for a takeaway then there are plenty of places in Crawley to choose from.

These are nine of the best takeaways in Crawley, according to Just Eat user ratings.

1. Italian Pizza

2. China Garden

3. Fish Plaice @ Furnace Green

4. Tops Pizza

