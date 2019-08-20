9 of the best takeaways in Crawley according to Just Eat user ratings
If you’re in the mood for a takeaway then there are plenty of places in Crawley to choose from.
These are nine of the best takeaways in Crawley, according to Just Eat user ratings.
1. Italian Pizza
5.6 out of 6 stars for overall rating. This is by far the best delivery pizza in my area, pizza is always awesome Just Eat reviewer
2. China Garden
5.4 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Superb food, 5 Stars, food was out of this world Just Eat reviewer
3. Fish Plaice @ Furnace Green
5.2 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Great and tasty food and super quick delivery, will definitely order from Fish Plaice at Furnace Green. Just Eat reviewer
4. Tops Pizza
5.2 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Great pizza. Best place in Crawley Just Eat reviewer
