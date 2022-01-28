Bentley to become EV-only brand by 2030

Bentley is to launch five new electric cars by 2030 as it sets out to become an EV-only brand.

The British luxury car maker announced that its first dedicated EV would begin production in 2025, with four more “game-changing” models to follow in close succession.

The brand, famous for its use of V8 and W12 engines, says that by the end of this decade it will be an all-electric marque. Before then, it will introduce hybrid versions of its entire model line.

The bold ambitions were revealed as part of Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy, which will see it invest £2.5 billion in research and development and upgrades to its Crewe factory.

The Flying Spur will get a plug-in hybrid drivetrain this year before the next generation goes all-electric

The strategy is aimed at ramping up sales while improving the brand’s sustainability credentials. It also plans for production to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The first all-electric model will be built at Crewe and arrive in late 2025 and Bentley chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark has confirmed that it will be an all-new model which won’t compete with any of Bentley’s existing models, declaring: “We intend to create not just an EV but to shape a segment too.”

That will be followed by four other EVs, including the next generation of Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga,.

Hallmark confirmed that this year, the Flying Spur will get a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, joining the existing Bentayga PHEV in the line-up. Five more hybrid variants are also on their way and Bentley expects 20% of its sales in 2022 to be hybrids.