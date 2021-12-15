Obby Nativity Milton Mount Prim School

22 photos of Nativity plays in Crawley and Horley from 2008 - including Horley Infants, Milton Mount Primary and Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Nativity plays are still going ahead this Christmas abnd we are runnign them in paper as they come in.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:08 pm

While we wait for more to come in, here are pictures of various schools’ nativities from 13 years ago including Our Lady Queen of Heaven, SMilton Mount, Horley Infants and Desmond Anderson.

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?

21 pictures of Nativity plays in Crawley schools from 2007 - including Meath Green, Manorfield, St Margarets and Southgate Primary

23 pictures of Nativity plays in Crawley schools from 2007 - including Desmond Anderson, Horley Infants, Seymour and Waterfield

17 photos of Crawley new starters from 2009 - including St Margarets, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Brook and Hilltop

Crawley schools’ new starter photos 2021 - your little ones start school

1.

Obby 10/12 Des. Anderson Nativity Play Reception Class

Photo: Crawley

Photo Sales

2.

Obby 10/12 Des. Anderson Nativity Play Reception Class

Photo: Crawley

Photo Sales

3.

Obby 10/12 Des. Anderson Nativity Play Reception Class

Photo: Crawley

Photo Sales

4.

Obby 10/12 Des. Anderson Nativity Play Reception Class

Photo: Crawley

Photo Sales
Crawley
Next Page
Page 1 of 6