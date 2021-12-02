Christmas food reviews: Christmas dinner pasty
From December 1-23 through the weekdays the Sussex team will be trying out what the shops have to offer for the festive period. From Christmas crisps to pizzas and soups, we can try out what’s out there.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:30 am
Thursday, December 2: Christmas dinner pasty
£2 from Morrisons
Feedback: The Christmas dinner pasty was something I was very excited to try. It contains turkey, sausage, bacon, cranberries and vegetables in gravy - although I couldn’t really taste the gravy. I was surprised to read the ingredients as I could have sworn there was stuffing in there. Overall, I enjoyed the pasty but it’s not something I would rave about. I would love to see this done with a bit more gravy, vegetables and turkey. (7/10)