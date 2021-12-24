Colin Latimer-Parry's tree

Christmas trees of Crawley: Our readers send us pictures of their festive trees

On the eve of Christmas, we asked our Facebook followers to send us pictures of their decorated Christmas trees for our readers to marvel at.

By Ellis Peters
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:41 am
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:42 am

Over the seasonal period, we’ve been interested in your Christmas tree preferences- do you prefer a real tree or an artificial one?

So we wanted to continue the trend by asking our Facebook followers to send us pictures of their festive trees and we weren’t disappointed!

No bauble was spared this Christmas.

Here is a selection of our favourite Christmas trees from our Facebook community:

If you would like to send us a picture of your Christmas tree, please email us at [email protected]

1. Christmas trees of Crawley

BenMichelle Rautenbach tree

2.

Emma rose's tree

3. Christmas trees of Crawley

Fiona Hawkin's tree

4. Christmas trees of Crawley

Jill Pearson's tree

