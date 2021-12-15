Travelling on the bus this Christmas?

Commuters in Crawley will now be able to plan ahead of time to avoid any disruptions to their travel plans over the Christmas period.

Overall, the vast majority of services are operating as usual except on Christmas day, when a special Fastway 10 service will operate between Gatwick Airport, Bewbush and Manor Royal.

In summary, here are the Crawley bus routes that will be operating on a reduced timetable:

. There will be a normal Monday to Friday service on Friday 24 December. Route 10 will run as usual overnight. Routes 100 & 200 will not operate overnight

. Last journeys on Christmas Eve on route 100 will be 2315 from Redhill and 0012 from Maidenbower, running as far as Crawley Bus Station only. Last journeys on route 200 will be 0012 from Gatwick North and 0040 from Bewbush

. Saturday 25 December - special service on route 10 only

. Sunday 26 December - special service on routes 2 and 3 (between Bewbush and Town Centre only), 4, 5, 10, 100, 200 only. Additionally, route 400 will run a Sunday service

. Sunday service will run on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December

. Saturday service will run on Wednesday 29 December, except routes 21, 22, 271, 272 & 318, which will run a Monday to Friday service

. Saturday service will run on Thursday 30 December, except routes 21, 22, 271, 272 & 318, which will run a Monday to Friday service

. There will be a Saturday service on New Year’s Eve, Friday 31 December, except routes 21, 22, 271, 272 & 318, which will run a Monday to Friday service

. A Sunday service will run from Saturday 1 January to Monday 3 January inclusive.

Normal services resume on Tuesday 4 January

Metrobus Managing Director Ed Wills said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to spend Christmas and New Year with the people they love.

“So we are running our services throughout, except for Christmas Day, when a special Fastway route 10 will operate.

“Buses help bring people together and we all need a bit of that after the disappointment of not seeing family and friends last year.

“We’ve laid on a good level of service over New Year’s Eve so people can travel safely on New Year’s Eve and get out and about.

“Take the stress out of the Christmas season and let us do the driving. When you catch the bus it also improves air quality and helps reduce congestion.

“I’d like to wish all of our customers a magical Christmas and a happy New Year. Thank you for travelling with us in 2021 and into next year.”