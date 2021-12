We asked our readers to send us pictures of their furry animals in festive costumes, and we got sent a variety of whimsical animals in seasonal dress.

The pictures range from miniature ponies in Father Christmas outfits to Jack Russell terriers in Christmas jumpers.

Here’s a selection of our favourite:

If you have a picture of your pet in festive clothing, please send to us at [email protected]

1. Crawley pets in Christmas outfits Amber Collier's cute little dog Photo Sales

2. Crawley pets in Christmas outfits Cheryl Walsh's Christmas kitty Photo Sales

3. Colette Emsley's festive pooch Photo Sales

4. Crawley pets in Christmas outfits Hannah Louise's Blade with Santa hat Photo Sales