At the end of what has been a challenging year for so many, donations such as this bring much needed Christmas joy to those running St Catherine' s Hospice, knowing that they will be able to continue their vital community support now and into the future.

Joyce Groundwork, a family-run construction company, have been aware of the incredible dedication and care provided by the hospice for many years.

As they work alongside the construction of the new hospice for St Catherine’s in Pease Pottage, they felt a Christmas donation would be hugely impactful for the hospice and provide much-needed help at this challenging time.

St Catherine's donation tree

Sean Joyce, Surveyor at Joyce Groundwork said: “Being local to the hospice in Crawley, many of our staff and workforce sadly owe a debt of gratitude to the incredible and hardworking team who have looked after our loved ones.

“We want to support St. Catherine's now, and into the future, so we are proud to share that we have made our donation this Christmas … from all of us at Joyce Groundwork, we would like to say a big thank you to St Catherine’s Hospice for the work that you do!”

St Catherine's Hospice provides all care completely free of charge, delivered at their hospice facilities in Crawley and in patients’ own homes, with a massive cost to run the current site at more than £11 million a year.

With a catchment area of 560,000 people, demands for their services continue to grow, and their current location cannot keep up. With no room for further expansion, they are expanding to a brand new facility in Pease Pottage.

The new St Catherine's Hospice will have 24 modern bedrooms with space to provide community services that allow St Catherine's to reach more people with much-needed help and support.

Giles Tomsett, Chief Executive said: "Our new hospice will enable us to provide more care when it's needed most. It will allow hospice staff to offer respite care on the wards and more outpatient appointments, along with enhanced care in people's homes."

This Christmas, St Catherine's Hospice was a clear choice for Joyce Groundwork to receive their generous donation. They are delighted to support such a dedicated and passionate charity and are excited to see how this can help the charity and the community going into the new year.

Suzanne Davis from St Catherine's Fundraising team said: "We would like to thank Joyce Groundwork for their very generous donation to St Catherine's this Christmas.

“This will make a real difference to local families who are spending their last Christmas together, enabling our teams to continue caring for patients here at the hospice and across our local community in peoples' own homes. Your support means so much to us."