Crawley Down Christmas Lights Association held their annual Christmas lights switch on celebrations.

The event featured many different activities which included meeting Santa, face painting, mulled wine, fun fair rides and much more.

Here’s a look at the festivities from the night:

1. Crawley Down Christmas lights Lots of prizes to be won Photo Sales

2. Crawley Down Christmas lights Raffle time! Photo Sales

3. Crawley Down Christmas lights Christmas hamper was one of the main prizes Photo Sales

4. Crawley Down Christmas lights Mulled wine time Photo Sales