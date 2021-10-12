Crawley Garden Centre promises a 'truly spectacular experience' as Christmas arrives this weekend - and find out how you can get 20% off
Christmas is coming to Crawley Garden Centre on Saturday (October 16).
From fantastic Christmas decorations, trees, and lights to great gift ideas, Crawley Garden Centre in Copthorne Road promise to have it all.
The Christmas displays are a must-see each year and this year is no exception as Christmas will be bigger than ever before.
All areas of the centre will be filled with Christmas themes, gifts, plants, homeware and more.
Amy Stubbs, Development Manager, said, “We are all so excited for this festive season, Christmas is our favourite time of year here at Crawley Garden Centres. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoy the festivities.
“Following last year, I’m thrilled we are able to return to the full standard of operations. Visiting the centre at Christmas is a truly spectacular experience, you don’t want to miss.”
This upcoming festive season will be made better with the British Garden Centres Family Card, receiving weekly offers and incredible benefits.
Members will also have priority access to Christmas event bookings and with the Family Card customers will receive 20% off Christmas items at the grand opening on October 16th, 2021, from 9:00am – 8:00pm.
Visit the British Garden Centres website for more information on Christmas and keep an eye on their social media pages for Christmas updates.