From fantastic Christmas decorations, trees, and lights to great gift ideas, Crawley Garden Centre in Copthorne Road promise to have it all.

The Christmas displays are a must-see each year and this year is no exception as Christmas will be bigger than ever before.

Members will also have priority access to Christmas event bookings and with the Family Card customers will receive 20% off Christmas items at the grand opening on October 16th, 2021, from 9:00am 8:00pm.

All areas of the centre will be filled with Christmas themes, gifts, plants, homeware and more.

Amy Stubbs, Development Manager, said, “We are all so excited for this festive season, Christmas is our favourite time of year here at Crawley Garden Centres. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoy the festivities.

“Following last year, I’m thrilled we are able to return to the full standard of operations. Visiting the centre at Christmas is a truly spectacular experience, you don’t want to miss.”

This upcoming festive season will be made better with the British Garden Centres Family Card, receiving weekly offers and incredible benefits.

Members will also have priority access to Christmas event bookings and with the Family Card customers will receive 20% off Christmas items at the grand opening on October 16th, 2021, from 9:00am – 8:00pm.