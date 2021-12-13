Amber Villar has not only raised £1200 so far for The Greenaway Foundation’s Wishing Tree appeal but she has also given up her time further by going around the shops to source the presents and has brought them all into our office ready for wrapping.

Darren Greenaway, the founder of Greenaway Residential Ltd and The Greenaway Foundation, set up the charity to help the local community with a big focus on helping families at Christmas.

Food parcels for families in need this Christmas

They source, pack and deliver all the ingredients a family needs to cook a healthy two course Christmas dinner.

Children from nominated families are encouraged to make a wish for a Christmas present via our ‘wishing trees’, we will then do all we can to either sponsor or find a sponsor to make the wish come true.

Mrs Villar said: “I came across The Greenaway Foundation from a Facebook post and thought wow, what an amazing idea.

“Their aim is to make sure no underprivileged child goes without a present on Christmas morning. That’s a fantastic idea.

Amber with the toys she collected

“As a member of the Crawley community, I’ve been raising money to help.

“No more than ever we need to help people in unfortunate situations, who just need a little bit of help, especially at Christmas.

“You can get involved, you can make a donation, make a child’s wish come true and make sure that the children in need have something to open on Christmas morning.

“It would be fantastic if we could pull together as a community and I know Crawley are good at doing that.

“If we could all get together, make a small donation to make a huge difference to someone’s life.”