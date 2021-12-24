EMW Gatwick choose Crawley Open House as their chosen charity for 2022

EMW fundraise for charity all year around

EMW Gatwick believes in supporting communities both nationally and locally, that’s why they have selected Crawley Open House as their 2022 charity .

Crawley Open House has been helping the people of Crawley since 1982.

EMW Gatwick choose new charity for 2022

Their main goal is to help the homeless and disadvantaged by providing an overnight hostel with twenty-six warm beds as well as a drop-in day centre which ‘can be accessed by anybody who needs help, advice or just the company of somebody who cares, empathises and who tries to understand.’

Hostel

The hostel has 26 beds for anyone over the age of 18. The organisation ensures that only a quick referral phone call is required to secure a free bed, unlike other organisations where the application process can be much longer.

Once residents have a space, they stay for an initial 28 days whilst they explore suitable move-on options.

Day Centre

The day centre offers 7 key facilities to help the local community: the advice team, the health team, the resettlement team, workshops and classes, hot food and drinks, internet access and phone charging as well as lots of kindness and empathy.

The day centre is open Monday – Friday: 10AM – 2PM and weekends and bank holidays 2PM – 5PM.

As a team, EMW Gatwick nominated Crawley Open House after a tough decision, which resulted in the team choosing from a ‘Santa hat’ from three amazing local charities.

Daisy, who is joining the company in January as Principal, was asked to pull one name out of the hat and the winner was Crawley Open House!

Caroline Watkins, Construction Principal at EMW Gatwick said “We are proud to announce that not only is our new chosen charity Crawley Open House, but that we have already been busy with our efforts!”

EMW Gatwick have already made a start by collecting items of clothing, toiletries and chocolates for the Crawley Open House and Gemma Lawrence, Real Estate Legal Director, will be visiting the charity to deliver the goodies we have collected!

