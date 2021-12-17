All the animals were out to greet visitors at the Crawley-based family attraction, even if they were huddling indoors enjoying the warmth of the incubators.

There were many animals on display from Snowy Owls to the town’s favourite Meerkat family.

Undefined: readMore

It was good to see how well looked after all the animals were and this is down to the dedicated staff who are on hand 24 hours a day looking after the animals in their care- they’re only closed on Christmas day!

Education Officers Richard Barton and Holly Marie Michael said: “We’ve done a little Christmas trail, set up different Christmas areas such as a Christmas tree display and an Elves workshop.

“Over the children’s holidays we are doing talks everyday, including Reindeer talks amongst others.

“We don’t stop for Christmas.

“Richard’s favourite animal Alf the tapir and mine is Fezziwig the Barn Owl.”

Here are some pictures of Christmas at the Tilgate nature centre:

The Nature Centre is open except on Christmas day, 10am to 4pm (last entry is at 3pm).

1. Christmas at Tilgate Nature Centre Resting before he starts work on Christmas Eve Photo Sales

2. Christmas at Tilgate Nature Centre Elves busy at work Photo Sales

3. Christmas at Tilgate Nature Centre Crawley's favourite family Photo Sales

4. Christmas at Tilgate Nature Centre You've been warned Photo Sales