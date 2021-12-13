The Christmas tree on display in the Town centre

The Christmas tree is often the centerpiece of everybody’s festive decorations and it’s only right for you to choose a tree that is perfect for you.

Artificial Christmas trees are nice, but you don’t always get the same seasonal feeling as you do with a real one.

We’ve searched Crawley and the surrounding areas for the best place to buy a real Christmas tree and here are our top four:

Squire’s Garden Centre: Horsham Rd, Crawley RH11 8PL

Accessible from anywhere in Crawley, Squire’s Garden Centre on Horsham Road offers a range of unique real Christmas trees that can be delivered to your doorstep.

New House Christmas Trees: The Grain Store, Old Crawley Rd, Horsham RH12 4RU

Not too far outside Crawley, this farm shop has all you need to celebrate a traditional Christmas. They offer a range of sizes and they last for throughout the festive season

Sussex Christmas Trees, Goddenwick Farm, Ardingly Road, Lindfield RH16 2QX

Only a car’s journey away, there are over 1,000 trees to choose from at this site. These trees are nurtured all year round, so you know you will find one that your family will love.

Fox Hill Christmas Tree Farm: Lunces Common, Haywards Heath RH16 4QU

Nestled in Haywards Heath, Fox Hill Christmas Tree Farm offers a variety of different sized real Christmas trees. If you can’t get to them, don’t worry as they can deliver a tree straight to your house.