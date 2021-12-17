3 Wise Men - Willow Class - Gossops Green Primary

Nativity plays 2021: Crawley primary schools hold their festive productions

It’s that time of year! Yes, some schoolchildren across Crawley are dressing up for their school nativity plays.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:10 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:12 pm

Just like the new starters, we asked schools to send us pictures of their nativities.

Because of Covid restrictions, some schools had to cancel their performances.

But Gossops Green Primary School and Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary Schools held their Covid-safe productions and sent us these pictures.

1. Gossops Green Primary

Willow Class - Gossops Green Primary

2. Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School

3. Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School

4. Our Lady Queen of Heaven

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School

