The space outside Debenhams, on the first level of the mall, has been converted into a trading floor for small businesses to sell their products.

Shoppers can browse a selection of truly unique gifts this Christmas season.

Children’s author Lee Attard

The businesses that currently operate in The Collective are:

Children’s author Lee Attard of Toon World is selling his children's book The Crocodile Who Couldn’t Swim, alongside an assortment of merchandise from his series.

Rustic Mobile Bars Ltd offer an array of best selling drinks hampers for all occasions.

Local eco-friendly vegan candle, wax meals, room diffuser & room spray company Be Calm Aromas, selling stocking fillers and great gift ideas this Christmas.

Rustic Mobile Bars Ltd

And a delicious cake stool that will be serving Mauritian sweet treats throughout the Christmas period.

Lee Attard, author and illustrator of The Crocodile Who Couldn’t Swim said:“It’s a lovely rhyming story, with a nice moral.

“Eventually, it will be a collection of all characters from Toon World.

“Also have a variety of merchandise as well.”

Sweet Mauritian baked goods