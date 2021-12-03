Enter for a chance to win top prizes

It’s the time of year residents love to light up their house and street and now a street in town Crawley could be named the most festive street in the UK this Christmas - and they could win a prize.

Online car marketplace heycar started their search for the best decorated street in the UK.

In a study conducted by heycar, they found out that 52% of West Sussex drivers plan to road trip to admire the festive light shows.

As people across the UK reunite with loved ones, they will be pulling out all the stops and once again taking up their traditions to ensure this is a Christmas to remember.

Christmas light displays have become a serious business with a quarter of UK drivers prepared to drive up to 10 miles to visit a well-lit festive street to get into the spirit of the season.

To celebrate this annual festive tradition heycar is on a mission to crown the UK’s champion of festive street decorations of 2021.

Nominate your street by giving heycar the details of where your street is and why you make it your festive driving destination every year.

Don’t forget to include a picture or two (don’t worry, these can be from previous years as we know for some, it’s still a bit early to have decorations up). Everyone who nominates a display will be in with a chance to win:

First Prize: £1,500 John Lewis voucher & £500 free fuel card

Second Prize: £500 John Lewis voucher & £250 free fuel card

10 x Prize Draws: £100 John Lewis Voucher & £50 free fuel card

Tracy Woods, Marketing Director at heycar, says: “Everyone knows a street in their area that is known for going all out at Christmas time, with amazing lights and decorations that people drive from all over to see.

“It’s a Christmas tradition for so many families to pile in the car, put some festive songs on, and visit the best streets in the neighbourhood, admiring the light shows.

“So, at heycar we want to raise a glass of something mulled to these unsung heroes who go all out at Christmas time to make our lives a lot brighter.”

Submit the best festive light displays in your area into our heycar Christmas Lights competition by midday on Monday 13th December to be included.

You can find the full terms and conditions here.