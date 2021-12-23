Manager Nikki Noo and driver Steve Flynn visited the brothers home to give them a Christmas to remember.

UPS staff member Andy Hicks even played Santa for more than two hours for the boys to enjoy.

Santa delivering presents to the brothers

The mother of the boys Emma-Claire Wright said: “One of my sons has autism and attends Manor Green school in ifield. One of the things that he loves are UPS trucks. He calls them Santa trucks and thinks they work for Santa delivering special parcels.

“I contacted UPS to see if I could pay them to deliver a special Santa letter to my sons this year as they would be so excited that a Santa's helper delivered their letter directly from the big man himself!

“Steve Flynn who is local to us in Gossops Green was more than happy to do it and he spoke to management at his depot in Gatwick and told them about it.

“On the 1st of December Steve arrived to deliver the letter as well as the boys advent calendars! They were amazed! Unbeknown to us, Nikki Noo the manager at UPS had a treat, she invited us down to the depot so the boys could see where the magic happens!

The brothers with Santa

“We arrived there on Monday morning at 7:30am and we were greeted by a decorated hut and walked through the offices into a room with none other than SANTA inside!! It was amazing!! My two boys were absolutely shocked.

“Santa then gave them a gift of two mini UPS uniforms which they loved so much! We then went outside to meet the workers, the whole team were there in Santa hats and sang to us! It was brilliant.

“The boys then got a job to wave the Santa's Helpers off in their vans as they left the depot.

"Then Santa gave them more gifts! UPS merch! Trucks, planes, water bottles and a baking kit!

Staff at UPS Gatwick

“The whole experience must have taken the UPS management team a lot of planning and effort and we are so grateful that they gave up their time to make the boys have such a magical experience!

“I feel like they need recognition for what they've done. We popped down again today with cupcakes as a thank you! Please could you give them a huge shout out for being so amazing and giving my boys such a magical Christmas!”

Brothers supervising the team