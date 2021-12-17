Watch Crawley school's brilliant take on Home Alone for special end of term Christmas video
St Wilfrid's School have done it again!
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:20 pm
The Southgate secondary school is famous for it's end of term videos - and this year's Christmas film is a cracker.
They have done a parody of the film with Home Alone - called School Alone - with headteacher Michael Ferry left behind at the school. You can watch the video on youtube below.
In the past their videos have gone viral with takes on the hit musical Hamilton, The Greatest Showman and Love Actually.