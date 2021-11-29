Ian, Sherry (the dog), Jillian and Jamie enjoying a hot beverage after a walk

Winter’s in the air at Tilgate Park

No snow this weekend, but you can definitely feel the winter chill in the air up Tilgate Park.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:35 pm
Updated Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:36 pm

Although chilly, the park was filled with many friendly dog walkers and people enjoying a leisurely walk around the lake.

The park was teeming with wildlife as the quietness of the morning let all the animals come out and enjoy the ever so slight warmth of the winter’s sun.

A Grey Heron was even so bold as to perch right near a fishing platform on the Silt Lake for people to see.

If you have any great shots of Tilgate Park in winter, please send them to [email protected]

It looked like Tilgate Nature Centre was preparing for Christmas as well. Here are some the highlights from Tilgate Park to get you in the wintry mood:

1. Tilgate Park in the WInter

Close-up of a Grey Heron

2. Tilgate Park in Winter

A leafy path in the woods

3. Tilgate Park in winter

Ice on Titmus lake

4. Tilgate Park in winter

Local regulars to the park Hillary and Bill enjoy their daily walk

Tilgate Park
