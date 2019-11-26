Crawley ice rink now open for festive fun

Crawley’s ice skating rink opened to the public yesterday (Tuesday, November 26).

For the first time, the fully covered ice rink is located in Tilgate Park, in front of Smith and Western.

The rink will be open every day open throughout Tilgate Park’s Magical Christmas.

Skating enthusiasts can take to the rink from 10am to 5pm until January 5.

Suzi Bradley, ice rink director, said: “The location of the rink next to Smith and Western means that visitors can skate and dine.

“There’s also ideal parking, right outside the door – it’s great family fun.”

Adult tickets are £8.75 (peak) and (off peak), children under 16 £7.75 (peak) and £7.25 (off peak). Family tickets for four skaters including at least two children under 16 are £30.

Penguin supports will be available for hire for younger skaters.

More festive decorations such as Christmas trees will be going up over the coming days.

Suzi said: “We’re decorating the rink getting it ready for Christmas and making the ice rink festive!”

For more information about the attraction, visit crawleyicerink.co.uk